The Boston College football team was riding with Thomas Castellanos at quarterback this season up until head coach Bill O'Brien recently decided to make a change. Castellanos was benched, and the Eagles decided that it was time to give Grayson James a shot. Castellanos wasn't pleased with that decision as he decided to leave the team, and he will be entering the transfer portal.

Bill O'Brien recently did an interview on the Greg Hill Show, and he talked about what went into this decision and how he told both Thomas Castellanos and Grayson James. Castellanos was obviously upset, and O'Brien is wishing him the best going forward.

“Tommy obviously was not real thrilled about that,” O'Brien said during the interview. “He’s decided to leave. We wish Tommy the best. We think very highly of him, and we wish him the best. But we’re going to rally around Grayson. We have a lot of confidence in Grayson.”

O'Brien noted that one of the most important things that he as a a coach has to do is being honest with his Boston College players. O'Brien made sure that was the case with Castellanos.

“There’s nothing more important than being honest with a player,” O'Brien said. “If you’re not honest with a player, you have no chance at having a winning football team. Absolutely no chance. Sometimes, these guys don’t like what they hear. But at the end of the day, that’s my job.”

Thomas Castellanos finished this season 99/161 through the air for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Castellanos also has carried the ball 93 times for 194 yards and one touchdown. His rushing numbers went down quite a bit this season as he ran for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. That will certainly get team's attention in the transfer portal.

Now, Grayson James will get the keys to the Boston College football offense. So far this season, James is 24/38 through the air for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

James will get the start this weekend as Boston College will hit the road to take on #14 SMU. The two teams will kick off at 2:30 CT from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Mustangs are currently favored by 19.5 points.