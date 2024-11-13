ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

SMU looks to continue towards an ACC title game birth as they face Boston College. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Boston College-SMU prediction and pick.

Boston College-SMU Last Game – Matchup History

Boston College comes into the game at 5-4 on the year, while sitting 2-3 in conference play. They broke a three-game losing streak in their last game. They used a 16-point third quarter to beat Syracuse 37-31 in their last game. Meanwhile, SMU is 8-1 on the year and 5-0 in conference play. They have not lost since a three-point loss to BYU. Last time out, they beat Pitt 48-25.

Overall Series: Boston College has played SMU just twice in their history. The first game was in 1986 when SMU won 31-29. They also faced in 2023 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl as Boston College won 23-14.

Here are the FIU-UTEP College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-SMU Odds

Boston College: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +740

SMU: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boston College vs. SMU

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread/Win

Thomas Castellanos had led the way for the Boston College offense this year. He has completed 99 of 161 passes this year for 1,366 yards with 18 touchdowns. He has thrown just five interceptions as well this year. Still, after being benched in the last game, he has stepped away from the program. Grayson James will start this game. He has completed 24 of 28 passes this year for 219 yards and two scores. He also has an interception.

Lewis Bond has led the receiving game this year, having 44 receptions for 438 yards and three scores. Further, Kamari Morales has 18 receptions for 226 yards and four scores this year. Still, it is the running back that has made a major impact. Treshaun Ward has 369 yards and two scores on the ground while bringing in 13 receptions for 251 yards and four scores. Kye Robichaux has run 100 carries this year for 471 yards and six scores. Finally, Turbo Richard has 51 carries for 271 yards and a score.

The Boston College defense has been solid this year. They are 68th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 90th in opponent yards per game. They are 49th against the run and 115th against the pass this year. Donovan Ezeruaku has been great this year. He leads the team in tackles this year while having 11 sacks on the season. Further, both Khari Johnson and Max Tucker have two pass breakups and two interceptions on the year. Johnson has also scored a defensive touchdown this year.

Why SMU Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kevin Jennings leads the way for this SMU squad. He has completed 127 of 196 passes this year, good for 1,900 yards. Jennings also has 12 touchdown passes to just five interceptions while being sacked seven times this year. He has also run well, running for 317 yards on 68 attempts and three touchdowns.

The top target this year was tight end RJ Maryland. Maryland has 24 receptions this year for 359 yards and four touchdowns. He is out for the year with an injury though. Key'Shawn Smith has been solid this year. He has 20 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Roderick Daniels Jr. has 15 receptions for 323 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Jake Bailey has 19 receptions for 275 yards and a score. In the running game, Brashard Smith has been wonderful. He has 140 carries for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns. Further, LJ Johnson has 47 carries for 204 yards and five touchdowns.

SMU is 49th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 53rd in opponent yards per game. They are sixth against the rush but 116th against the pass. Isaiah Nwokobia has been great. He leads the team in tackles while having half a sack, three pass breakups, and two interceptions. Kobe Wilson is second on the team in tackles while having two interceptions and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Ahmaas Moses has three interceptions while Jonathan McGill has two interceptions this year.

Final Boston College-SMU Prediction & Pick

Turnovers could play a major role in this game. SMU is 11th in the nation in takeaways per game. With a new quarterback making the start for Boston College, SMU will look to take advantage of that and create more turnovers. Boston College is 5-4 against the spread this year and has covered each of the last two games. SMU is 6-3 against the spread this year, and have covered in five of their last six games. Further, the majority of the offensive this year for Boston College has come in the running game, and SMU is one of the best in the nation in run defense. This will force Boston College to throw and could lead to mistakes. Take SMU in this one.

Final Boston College-SMU Prediction & Pick: SMU -18.5 (-110)