Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos is taking some time away from the team, and reasons why are being revealed. Eagles coach Bill O' Brien says he hopes to get his quarterback back, but Castellanos was not happy with being benched.

“Tommy has done a great job for us,” O'Brien said, per On3. “He’s an awesome competitor. We have a lot of respect for Tommy. Obviously, he wasn’t real thrilled with that so he’s taking a couple days (away from the team), so I’ll get back to you on that one. But, Grayson James will be the starter.”

Boston College football named Grayson James as the new starter. The Eagles have been one of the surprises of the ACC this season. The Eagles are 5-4 on the season, and 2-3 in the conference.

O'Brien is in his first year coaching at the school. He spent time as head coach of Penn State, as well as the Houston Texans of the NFL.

Boston College football looks to finish the year on a high note

Boston College football started its season with an impressive road win at Florida State. The Eagles have slowed down since in the ACC, but remain on the cusp of bowl eligibility.

Castellanos was doing pretty good work at quarterback. He passed for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions this season. The quarterback saw his action limited in a recent game against Syracuse. Castellanos went 2-for-7 in the Syracuse game for just 14 yards.

James stepped in for Boston College football at that point. He did what it took to win the game for the Eagles, and clearly won the trust of his coach. Boston College football snapped a three game losing streak to knock off Syracuse.

“He was very poised (vs. Syracuse),” O'Brien said about his new starter. “There was a couple things he’d like to have back like all of us, coaches & players alike. But, overall, he played a solid game & was instrumental in helping us win the game.”

Time will tell if Castellanos returns to Boston College. The quarterback has a lot of experience, throwing for more than 3,600 yards in his college career. He played at UCF before transferring to the Eagles before the 2023 season. Castellanos has 33 career touchdown interceptions. He may choose to enter the transfer portal, as he has eligibility left.

Boston College football plays at SMU on Saturday.