The Florida State football program has had a rough start to the 2024 season. The Seminoles lost their season debut 24-21 to Georgia Tech. A little over a week later, Florida State finds itself struggling against the Boston College football squad. FSU trailed at halftime and into the third quarter, which prompted fans on social media to brutally roast the team.

“Hahahaha gotta be the most depressed college football fanbase after last season and now this,” the fan commented.

Many viewers directed their criticisms at starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei threw for 193 yards in Florida State's loss to Georgia Tech. He amassed 124 yards against Boston College midway through the third quarter of Monday's game and turned the football over with a costly interception. If the Seminoles want to overcome their slump, they will need Uiagalelei and others to up their performance.

Florida State's offense is struggling to gain ground against the Bruins. The Seminoles accumulated just 170 total yards on offense with a few minutes left in the third quarter compared to Boston College's 238. Moreover, FSU went 2-of-10 on their third down conversion attempts. Florida State also had just 13:15 of possession compared to Boston College's 25:30.

Florida State entered the 2024 season with hopes of avenging its College Football Playoff omission from 2023. The Seminoles boasted a stout record of 13-1 overall. However, they may not reach the same heights if they continue to struggle.

If Florida State loses to Boston College, they have a chance to turn the tide and gain momentum. The season is just getting started, and with key adjustments, the Seminoles can get back on track.