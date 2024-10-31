ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Manchester City looks to continue undefeated in Premier League play as they visit Bournemouth. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Bournemouth-Manchester City prediction and pick.

Bournemouth comes into the game at 3-3-3 on the year, sitting 11th in the Premier League. They have gone 1-1-1 in their last three overall, but 1-0 at home, with a 2-0 win over Arsenal. Last time out, they would they would face Aston Villa. It was a scoreless game for much of the affair until Aston Villa scored in the 76th minute. Still, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Evanilson would score and give Bournemouth the 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is 7-2-0 on the year, going without a loss in Premier League play. They have also won each of their last three. Last time out, they faced Southampton. After an Erling Haaland goal in the fifth minute, it looked like Man City would dominate. Still after 22 shots with eight on target, only the one Haaland goal would find the back of the net, as they won the game 1-0.

Why Bournemouth Will Win

Bournemouth has scored 11 goals this year in nine Premier League fixtures. That is good for 1.22 goals per game, while they have scored in just six of their nine fixtures this year. They have struggled early in games this year. Bournemouth has scored in just two of their nine first halves this season. While Bournemouth has scored six goals in their last six matches, they have also failed to score three times in those six fixtures.

Antoine Semenyo has led the way this year. He leads the team with three goals and an assist this year. That is on an expected three goals, but also on an expected two assists on the year. Meanwhile, Evanilson has two goals this year in his eight matches. He has an expected goal total of 2.5 though. Further, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, and Justin Kluivert have all had some production this year. All three of them come into the game having one goal and two assists on the season. Overall, Bournemouth is not meeting goal expectations for the year. They have scored just 11 times on an expected 14.2 goals this season.

Bournemouth has also struggled at times on defense this year. They are allowing 1.22 goals per game this season. Bournemouth has conceded just three goals over their last three fixtures though. Kepa Arrizabalaga has had the most time in goal this year, making five starts, but also giving up seven goals on 26 shots on target. Meanwhile, both Neto and Mark Travers have made two starts, giving up two goals each this season.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has been wonderful scoring this year. They have scored 20 goals in nine Premier League fixtures, good for 2.22 goals per game so far this year. They have scored in all nine of their fixtures this year. Further, they have been great early in games this year. Manchester City is scoring 1.44 goals per game in the first half and has scored in all nine of their fixtures in the first half this year.

Erling Haaland has been great this year. He has 11 goals on the year, with one of them on a penalty kick. He has scored these 11 goals on an expected total of just 8.8 goals. Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva has been setting up Haaland. Silva has three assists on the year. Still, he has not scored yet this year and has an expected goal total of 1.3 goals. Further, Mateo Kovacic has been solid this year. He has three goals on the season, with an expected total of just .9 goals this season.

Manchester City has been solid on defense as well this year. They have allowed just nine goals this season, averaging one goal conceded per game this season. they are coming off another clean sheet, their second of the season, while they have yet to allow more than two goals in a game this year. They have allowed two goals just twice this year.

Final Bournemouth-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

Bournemouth has been playing better as of late. they have gone 2-1-1 in their last four games overall and against some quality clubs Aston Villa and Arsenal. Still, Manchester City has been dominant. They have failed to win just twice, getting a draw in each of two non-wins. They did just lose an EFL game to Tottenham, but still, this is the better team. Take Man City to win.

