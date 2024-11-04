ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the return of Mid-Week MACtion as Bowling Green faces Central Michigan. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Bowling Green-Central Michigan prediction and pick.

Bowling Green comes into the game sitting at 4-4 on the year. After starting 1-3 with close losses to Penn State, Texas A&M, and Old Dominion, Bowling Green has gone 3-1 in conference play. The lone loss was to Northern Illinois by ten. Since that loss, they have won two straight, including a dominating performance over Toledo on the road, winning 41-26.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan comes in at 3-5 on the year and has lost three straight. The first two losses were close, falling to Ohio by two and Eastern Michigan by four, but last time out, they struggled heavily. It was a 46-7 loss at the hands of Miami (OH).

Here are the Bowling Green-Central Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Bowling Green-Central Michigan Odds

Bowling Green: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -520

Central Michigan: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread/Win

Connor Bazelak leads the way for Bowling Green. He has completed 159 of 231 passes this year for 1,815 yards and ten touchdowns. Still, he has thrown four interceptions this year. Bazelak has been sacked 17 times but has run in a touchdown.

Bazelak’s top target this year has been tight end Harold Fannin Jr. He has 66 receptions for 947 yards and six touchdowns. He is also averaging 14.3 yards per reception. Malcolm Johnson Jr has also been solid. He has 30 receptions for 335 yards this year and two scores. Finally, runningback Jamal Johnson has 23 receptions for 192 yards this year and a score. Johnson has run for 112 yards as well on the ground with a touchdown. Terion Stewart has led the ground game. He has 106 carries for 557 yards and five touchdowns. Jaison Patterson has also run 66 times for 256 yards and three scores.

Bowling Green is 41st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 42nd in opponent yards per game. They are 88th against the run and 18th against the pass. Jordan Oladokun has been solid in pass defense, with four pass breakups, two interceptions, and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Joseph Sipp Jr. is also having a great year. He leads the team in tackles while also having four sacks on the year. Charles Rosser also has 4.5 sacks on the year.

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Central Michigan has been led by Joe Labas this year. He has completed 94 of 160 passes this year for 1,114 yards and seven touchdowns. Still, he has been sacked eight times while throwing seven interceptions this year. He has missed time as of late due to injury, leading to Tyler Jefferson and Bert Emanuel Jr. taking over. Jefferson has completed 51 percent of his passes for 280 yards and an interception this year. Emmanuel has completed just four of six passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Both have run well though. Jefferson has 38 carries for 168 yards, while Emanuel has 28 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

The top receiver this year has been Evan Boyd. Boyd has 21 receptions on the year for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chris Parker has 21 receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns this year. Solomon Davis also has 13 receptions for 248 yards and two scores. Rounding out the top receivers is tight end Gavin Harris. He has ten receptions for 148 yards and a score. In the running game, Marion Lukes leads the way. He has 94 carries on the year for 465 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, BJ Harris has 56 carries for 320 yards and two scores. Finally, Myles Bailey has 29 carries for 182 yards and three scores.

Central Michigan is 119th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 98th in opponent yards per game. They are 91st against the run and 69th against the pass. Jordan Kwiatkowski has led the way. He leads the team in tackles while having a pass breakup, and an interception. Meanwhile, Donte Kent has six pass breakups this year.

Final Bowling Green-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

Central Michigan has struggled heavily on defense this year. This has resulted in the over-hitting in six of their eight games this year, including each of the last three, and all four in conference play. In conference play, they have been conceding, on average, 36.25 points per game. Meanwhile, Bowling Green just put up 41 points against Toledo and is averaging 25.5 points per game in conference play. Further, they have scored 27 or more points in three of four conference games. Central Michigan will continue to allow a bunch of points, but they should score so, making the best play in this one on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Bowling Green-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick: Over 49.5 (-105)