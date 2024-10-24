ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two conference title contenders in the MAC face off as Toledo hosts Bowling Green. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Bowling Green-Toledo prediction and pick.

Bowling Green enters the game sitting at 3-4 on the year. After a win over Fordham, Bowling Green would lose three tight games in a row, falling to Penn State, Texas A&M, and Old Dominion. All three losses were within one score. Since then, they have beaten Arkon and Kent State but lost to Northern Illinois.

Toledo enters the game sitting at 4-2 on the year. They opened up 3-0 with wins over Duquesne, UMass, and Mississippi State. They would fall by five to Western Kentucky before rebounding to beat Miami (OH). The last time out was a struggle though. Buffalo took a 21-0 lead and would extend the lead to 30-7 in the fourth quarter. Toledo would go on to lose 30-15. Last time out, they beat Northern Illinois 13-6.

Here are the Bowling Green-Toledo College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Bowling Green-Toledo Odds

Bowling Green: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Toledo: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 49.5 (-108)

Under: 49.5 (-112)

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread/Win

Connor Bazelak leads the way for Bowling Green. He has completed 142 of 204 passes this year for 1,644 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, he has thrown four interceptions this year. Bazelak has been sacked 15 times but has run in a touchdown.

Bazelak’s top target this year has been tight end Harold Fannin Jr. He has 60 receptions for 873 yards and five touchdowns. He is also averaging 14.6 yards per reception. Malcolm Johnson Jr has also been solid. He has 26 receptions for 290 yards this year and a score. Finally, runningback Jamal Johnson has 21 receptions for 194 yards this year. Johnson has run for 58 yards as well on the ground with a touchdown. Terion Stewart has led the ground game. He has 85 carries for 458 yards and four touchdowns. Jaison Patterson has also run 64 times for 248 yards and three scores.

Bowling Green is 41st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 28th in opponent yards per game. They are 76th against the run while sitting sixth against the pass. Joseph Sipp Jr. has been solid this year. He leads the team with 42 tackles, while also having four sacks. Further, Charles Rosser has 4.5 sacks this year. Jacorey Benjamin has been solid in pass defense, with four pass breakups and an interception.

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Toledo has been led by Tucker Gleason this year. Gleason has completed 106 of 172 passes this year for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns. Further, he has been protected well, with just seven sacks, and throwing just four interceptions. Gleason has also run for 164 yards this year and scored twice on the ground. He has missed time recently though, leading to John Alan Richter in at quarterback. He has completed 37 of 57 passes for 456 yards and four scores.

The top target of the year has been Jerjuan Newton. Newton has brought in 34 receptions for 581 yards and eight touchdowns. Further, Junior Vandeross III has brought in 41 receptions for 462 yards and three scores. The tight end Anthony Torres has also been great. He has 15 receptions this year for 139 yards but has scored five times this year. Meanwhile, on the ground, Connor Walendzak has led the way. He has run the ball 71 times for 267 yards and a score. Willie Shaw has run 38 times for 148 yards and three scores, while Jacquez Stuart has two touchdowns.

Toledo is 28th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 57th in opponent yards per game. They are 31st against the rush this year while sitting 91st against the pass. Maxen Hook has led the way. He leads the team with 63 tackles this year while having three pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Jackson Barrow is fourth on the team in tackles, while having two sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Braden Awls has also been great. He is fifth on the team in tackles while breaking up three passes and having three interceptions.

Final Bowling Green-Toledo Prediction & Pick

Bowling Green has struggled to score at times this year, scoring just 22.5 points per game this year. Now they are facing a great defense in Toledo. Toledo will have some trouble scoring in this one against Bowling Green, but they are a better offensive unit than Bowling Green. Toledo is 4-3 against the spread this year, while Bowling Green is 3-4, but has not covered since facing Texas A&M in their third game of the year. Toledo is the better team in this one and will cover.

Final Bowling Green-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo -2.5 (-110)