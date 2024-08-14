Golden Boy Promotions has always been the home for a lot of up-and-coming boxers. Oscar De La Hoya loves to give back to young fighters who just lack the opportunity to thrive in the sport. This is largely why he made the promotions company. A big name under that brand is Ryan Garcia who just got hit with a ban. The two constantly butt heads in both traditional and social media. However, the boxing legend's latest admission may not just be as light as a hypothetical about Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Boxers still have very private lives outside of what they project in press conferences and their online accounts. They can say a lot of outlandish statements that might not reflect much on their personal character to hype up the stakes of a matchup. Ryan Garcia does not seem so different. While he has this big projection of himself, Golden Boy Promotions big boss and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya says that he is fairly reserved in private. He discussed it in his latest appearance, via Club Shay Shay.

“First of all, every time I’ve spoken to Ryan, every time that I talk to him on the phone in person he's always nice, right? He always likes talking to me. We have big plans. I'm motivated. I want to make a lot of money. Ryan's Ryan, right? Every time we talk everything's great,” he added.

Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya's shared Golden Boy Promotions history

The Golden Boy Promotions boss has been working with Ryan Garcia since November 2016. Just recently, Ryan Garcia had to face a ban from the WBC due to his racist remarks. He also may have ticked off De La Hoya because he wanted to have Golden Boy Promotions as the prize for when he wins over Vergil Ortiz Jr. These are all points of concern from De La Hoya.

“Then I pick up the phone I see Twitter I see Instagram I'm like oh my gosh, my gosh what are you doing, what are you doing? A lot of money, good-looking kid, just like me. I’ve given him advice. I’ve told him, ‘Hey look out for this, look out for that.' But, Ryan’s Ryan. I have no idea what he’s thinking or what he’s doing,” De La Hoya added.

Garcia can't afford to lose Golden Boy Promotions because of these rash actions. Hopefully, De La Hoya and the rest of his crew could help him move forward. It's a long process for Garcia but he just needs to exert the willingness and effort.