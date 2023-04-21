The time has finally come for this Boxing superfight, two years in the making. Opposite worlds will clash as the boxing community was shocked to hear this fight was accepted. WBA Wold Lightweight Champ Gervonta “Tank” Davis will square off against the young and talented “King” Ryan Garcia. Someone’s undefeated record has got to go and the fighters have agreed to wager their purses! Check out our Boxing odds series for our Davis-Garcia prediction and pick.

Gervonta Davis is a perfect 28-0 inside of the ring and has 26 KO victories to his name. He’s been on an especially scorching tear in the last three years and has risen to become one of the most well-known and dangerous fighters in the sport today. He’s held several WBC and WBA belts and will now take on the challenge of Ryan Garcia after 2 years of trash talk. Davis will look to silence the Garcia fanboys and become the new face of boxing. Tank stands 5’5″ with a 67.5-inch reach.

Ryan Garcia is undefeated at 23-0 in his career and bolsters 19 wins by KO. Originally gaining fame on social media, Garcia has evolved into a prodigal boxer with lightning fast hands and a gorgeous punching game. He’s the epitome of a young Oscar De La Hoya if you added Ferrari’s and fur coats to his wardrobe. He’s been on a destructive path of vicious knockouts and has been calling for this fight since he was 22 years old. With a win here, Garcia would propel himself into boxing stardom. Garcia stands 5’10” with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the Boxing Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Boxing Odds: Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Odds

Gervonta Davis: -280

Ryan Garcia: +210

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +270

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -380

How to Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

TV: ShowTime Boxing PPV

Stream: ShowTime, DAZN

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Gervonta Davis Will Win

Gervonta Davis is one of the hardest hitting punchers in the sport today and does it all from his stocky base and strong legs. He generates a ton of power behind his uppercuts and can pour it on opponents at a moment’s notice. He’s coming off two impressive TKO victories over undefeated fighters in 14-0 Rolando Romero and 16-0 Hector Luis Garcia. “Tank” proved to be too much in the late rounds and hit the gas on the offense when his opponents were tiring out. Davis’ cardio is very good and he does a great job of conserving energy throughout the fight without wavering in his power.

To win this fight, Davis will have to be methodical in the opening rounds as the shots will be coming hellaciously from Ryan Garcia. Garcia will be eager to get a highlight knockout, so Davis should wear on him and drag him into the deep waters. If he can survive the initial onslaught in the first three rounds, Davis should have the advantage heading into the later rounds once Garcia starts to gas. That’s when “Tank” should look to take his most devastating shots. If he can get Garcia up into the corner, he’ll have a great chance to finish this fight.

Why Ryan Garcia Will Win

Ryan Garcia’s biggest strength is the blurring speed in which he throws precise shots. He has great leverage in his punches thanks to his long frame and will have the advantage in controlling the distance against Gervonta Davis. Garcia should emphasize patience in the fight and not show too much of his game plan early in this one. Davis will be looking to gain a read on him, so Garcia should look to switch up his striking patterns in the first round. Once he gets Davis comfortable with his rhythm, he should look to hammer away with his powerful hooks. The uppercuts to the body could be useful for Garcia in this one as Davis has been impossible to stun on the feet.

To win this fight, Garcia will have to conserve his energy as he shouldn’t expect a quick night from Davis. The longer this fight goes, the more it will favor the Champion so look for Garcia to play it safe in the opening rounds. If he’s able to control the distance and work his jab while avoiding the shots of Davis, he should have enough of a speed advantage to be able to circle away and keep Davis guessing with his foot movement.

Final Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very fun fight between two very different styles. Garcia has a great chance to win this fight if he can stun Davis with the speed of his hands and land a few clean shots. Davis will win this fight if he lulls Garcia early on and pours it on in the later rounds. The most important factor will be which fighter can impose their game plan more here. For the prediction, let’s go with “Tank” Davis to get the win here. His chin is too great and hasn’t been tested like Garcia’s has. I like him to get the TKO in the later rounds.

Final Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Prediction & Pick: Gervonta Davis (-280); Wins in Round 9 (+1200)