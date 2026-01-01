Famous Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua, who sustained injuries in a recent car crash, has now been discharged from the hospital. Unfortunately, two of his closest team members and friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, passed away in the crash.

Just a few days after the tragic accident, Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos, shared his statement on social media. The Ogun and Lagos states stated in a joint statement that Joshua was released from the hospital, as well as how the former World Champion paid his respects to his late friends. After leaving the hospital on Wednesday, “The Watford Warrior” visited the funeral home where the bodies of his friends were “being prepared for repatriation,” the joint statement read.

“The governments of Lagos and Ogun states, once again, commiserate with the families of the two young men — Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami — who tragically and unfortunately lost their lives in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua on the 29th Dec 2025. We pray The Almighty grant the repose of their souls whilst granting their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear this very sad and painful loss.

“Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home. Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening,” the statement continued.

Nigerian government thanks the doctors for attending to Anthony Joshua and the injured

It was also noted in the statement that Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave fatherly support during the entire process.

“We also want to appreciate the team of Doctors and medical personnel at the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi that attended to Anthony and those that sustained injuries,” the statement concluded. “The quality of care and professionalism is truly commendable.”

Also, according to a statement shared by Ogun State police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi to BBC, it was noted that “investigations are still ongoing,” which was described as “still discreet.”

Yesterday, a report by TMZ claimed that a fundraiser had been started in Kevin “Latif” Ayodele's honor, while the Evolve Gym, co-founded by Ghami in North London, also mourned his loss. Ghami was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach for over 10 years, while Ayodele was Joshua's personal trainer.