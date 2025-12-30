Following his recent victory over Jake Paul, Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua was on a holiday in Nigeria when tragedy struck. Travelling in a Lexus SUV with two of his team members and friends, Joshua's vehicle suffered a fatal accident. While the boxer suffered several injuries, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, the two passengers, passed away.

Shortly after the news of the crash became public, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shared a heartfelt message on social media. Sympathising with Joshua, Bola Ahmed Tinubu proceeded to pray for his health.

“I extend my deep sympathies to you following the tragic accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two precious lives and caused you injuries,” he wrote. “This immense tragedy casts a deep shadow on this season.”

“I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident. As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride. In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.”

As the sporting world currently prays for Joshua's good health and quick recovery, the Nigerian President also joined in to pay his respects.

“I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed.”

AJ, I extend my deep sympathies to you following the tragic accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two precious lives and caused you injuries. This immense tragedy casts a deep shadow on this season. I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the… pic.twitter.com/GbqrPh7BiX — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) December 29, 2025

The crash occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway when Joshua's car collided with a stationary truck on Dec. 29, 2025. It was reportedly caused by ‘excessive speeding' and a ‘tyre burst.'

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shares more updates on Anthony Joshua's health

Further, in another follow-up post on social media, the Nigerian President revealed that he personally spoke with Joshua on a phone call.

“I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident. I wished him a full and speedy recovery and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care,” he wrote. “I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call.

Joshua, aged 36, is currently recovering at a local medical facility.