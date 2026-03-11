Following a mixed end to 2025 with a win over Jake Paul and a tragic accident in Nigeria, Anthony Joshua now looks forward to a better 2026 for himself. Just months after finding himself on the list of some of the highest British taxpayers, Joshua might now be heading toward Dubai, UAE.

Joshua, 36, recently confirmed that he would be becoming a resident of Dubai despite the ongoing USA-Iran conflict. Recently, the Middle-Eastern city has emerged as one of the most popular places to reside amongst athletes, celebrities, and businesspeople. While several people fled the city after Iran retaliated, many decided to continue their residency there.

According to Mail Sport, paperwork filed for Joshua's £150 million ($201 million) business revealed “The Watford Warrior's” relocation. In the paperwork, Joshua was required to mention the country in which he would be residing. Despite the UAE suffering through several drone and missile attacks from Iran, Joshua went forward and decided to change his residency.

Dubai has become increasingly popular due to its zero-income tax policy. Previously residing in the UK, Joshua had an estimated amount of £11m($15m) last year. Joshua's company, Sparta Promotions, made a profit of £20.396 million ($27,35 million) and paid £6.65 million ($8.91 million) in 2024.

Joshua has been a regular visitor to Dubai, where he often uses the sporting facilities there for training and holidaying. His visits to Dubai also include promotional work for the brands he represents. Joshua's two companies, Sparta Promotions Limited and 258 Investments Limited, both indicate the formal change in his residency. A few years ago, in 2017, Joshua went viral for a sparring session on the helipad of the famous sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel.