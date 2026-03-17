Just a few months after his devastating loss to Anthony Joshua in Florida, which required two surgeries to fix his broken jaw, Jake Paul is now potentially eyeing a comeback toward in-ring action.

While his previous opponent Joshua, has seemingly agreed to a fight with Tyson Fury, Paul is currently left without any comeback rivals. With several top-choice potential opponents, Paul has not yet decided on a final one.

Recovering from his jaw surgeries and also back from his part in Donald Trump's political rally, “The Problem Child” recently uploaded a post on his socials hinting at a return. He was captured wearing his boxing gloves and involved in a sparring session with his trainer. “You won’t expect this one hahahaha [purple devil emoji] [thunder emoji] announcement coming in 2 days March 18th.”

He also proceeded to share an inspirational quote on X, potentially dropping more hints about a return. “Most fighters spend more time on Instagram than in the gym. And people wonder why they lose.”

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Last year, Paul was originally scheduled to face lightweight champion Gervonta Davis; however, after Davis dropped out of the fight due to certain personal controversies. British boxer Joshua took his place.

Jake Paul reveals his possible next opponents to Donald Trump

In a recent conversation with USA President Donald Trump, Jake Paul and Trump engaged in a conversation over his boxing return and potential next opponents. “So, who do you fight next? Would you ever fight him again? No?” Donald Trump asked. “That’s a good question,” Paul responded. “No, [I wouldn’t fight Anthony Joshua], I don’t think so. I think I need to go stay at my weight class. I think Francis Ngannou. Maybe doing some MMA.”

“Who do you wanna see me fight?” asked Paul. “Probably Khabib, how about Khabib [Nurmagomedov]? When they say, ‘Who was the best?’ of those, I mean, I’ve had a lot of fights; I’ve had Mike Tyson, that was great, ” Trump responded.