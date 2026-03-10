It sounds like former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell is tired of Logan Paul dodging him after the WWE star pulled out of their boxing match, and he may take his grievances to the ring.

Bell is not happy about Paul pulling out of their arranged fight. He took his grievances to social media, now claiming he's “pulling up to [WWE]” while tagging the professional wrestling promotion and Paul.

What does this mean? Is Bell really going to confront Paul in WWE? If he does, it'd likely be part of a sanctioned segment. Perhaps Bell and Paul have come to some agreement.

WWE played a role in Logan Paul pulling out of his boxing match against Le'Veon Bell

Over the last few days, Paul and Bell seemingly came to terms on a boxing match. Bell met all of Paul's demands, including a $1 million wager.

However, Paul would pull out of the fight, claiming to be “too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums.” This has upset Bell, who is accusing Paul of “ducking” him on social media.

A couple of nights after pulling out of his fight against Bell, Paul was back in WWE on Monday Night RAW. He is part of The Vision, a stable originally formed by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. The group's lineup now consists of Paul, Austin Theory, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Heyman is still the group's “Oracle,” though he's out indefinitely with injuries. Breakker and Reed are also on the shelf with ailments.

At some point or another, Bell and Paul will have to figure out their differences. Paul might not be able to box him now, but Bell seems hellbent on getting in the ring with him. Fans will just have to sit and watch how it all plays out.