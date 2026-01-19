Oscar De La Hoya is holding firm that the highly anticipated clash between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron “Boots” Ennis remains on track, even as the undefeated junior middleweight finds himself locked in a legal battle with his longtime promoter.

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Vergil Ortiz to terminate his promotional contract with Golden Boy, The Ring has learned. Ortiz’s attorney cited declaratory relief, breach of contract, interference with [prospective] economic advantage, and the end of Golden Boy’s… pic.twitter.com/OxDQyU7WgC — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) January 16, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Golden Boy Promotions chief issued a defiant message this week, insisting that the lawsuit filed by Ortiz on January 16 won't derail negotiations for what many consider the most compelling matchup in boxing today.​

“It shouldn't put any fight in jeopardy that Vergil wants. And I'm gonna do what Vergil wants,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV, attempting to project optimism amid escalating tensions. His reassurance comes as the 27-year-old undefeated knockout artist seeks to terminate his promotional contract, citing breach of contract and interference with prospective earnings. The crux of Ortiz's grievance centers on the stalled negotiations for the Ennis showdown, which has been trapped in limbo for months over financial disagreements and contractual complications.​

De La Hoya says Ortiz vs Ennis is not in jeopardy despite the current lawsuit!! 🚨🚨 “I don’t blame Vergil. I don’t blame his father. I blame the vultures!!!!”- Oscar De La Hoya pic.twitter.com/7YRQlWXdkn — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) January 18, 2026

The lawsuit alleges that De La Hoya's strained relationships with competing promoters—specifically Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing—have sabotaged attempts to finalize the deal. More provocatively, Ortiz's legal team claims De La Hoya has unprofessionally attacked other boxing figures on social media and questioned whether De La Hoya's conduct has undermined potential sponsorships from Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, which had expressed interest in hosting the bout.​

De La Hoya has fired back aggressively, accusing Ortiz's manager Rick Mirigian of manufacturing the dispute to pursue alternative promotional avenues. “This is all Rick Mirigian's agenda,” De La Hoya stated, characterizing the lawsuit as a matter of “optics” rather than legitimate grievance. He also took aim at external influences he refers to as “vultures,” claiming they're attempting to manipulate one of his star fighters away from Golden Boy.​

Despite the acrimony, both camps insist the fight remains desirable. Ennis, promoted by Matchroom, has reportedly accepted his financial terms and awaits finalization. Trainer Robert Garcia has publicly stated that neither Ortiz nor Ennis is interested in discounting what he views as a marquee 2026 spectacle, though purse negotiations in the eight-figure range have continued to frustrate efforts to close the deal.

The litigation adds another layer of complexity to boxing's slowest-burning blockbuster. DAZN has reportedly insisted the Ennis bout be included in any broadcast extension, signaling confidence in its commercial appeal. However, with De La Hoya's DAZN contract having expired, uncertainty looms over where and when—if ever—this fight materializes.​

What remains clear is that De La Hoya won't surrender his grip on Ortiz without a courtroom battle, while Ortiz's team appears equally committed to breaking free. The boxing world watches and waits.