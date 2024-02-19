There was some shady stuff happening around the set.

If you grew up in the '90s, you're probably more than familiar with the show Boy Meets World. The squeaky-clean comedy was essential for young viewers back in the day.

Recently, though, allegations of grooming, manipulation, and more have surfaced from alums Will Friedle and Rider Strong. Much of this revolves around Brian Peck, who worked on the show as a dialogue coach and actor, Deadline reports.

Boy Meets World and Brian Peck assocation

The show's stars discussed what all went down on a recent episode of the Pod Meets World podcast. In this episode, Danielle Fisher joins Friedle and Strong, where they openly talk about grooming, childhood sexual abuse, and the effect it has on victims. Kati Morton, a family therapist, joins them, too. The episode focused on Peck's time on the show and his arrest. Peck was convicted and sentenced to 16 months in prison for committing a lewd act against a child.

The conversation was sparked by the new documentary Quiet On Set about childhood exploitation and Peck.

Friedle said, “I didn't really go to parties. I didn't really do that stuff. But I was working a lot after Boy Meets World, and this guy had so ingratiated himself into my life, I took him to three shows after Boy Meets World.”

He added, “This was the type of thing where the person he presented was this great, funny guy who was really good at his job, and you wanted to hangout with…I saw him every day, hung out with him every day, talked to him every day.”

There was a 20-year age difference between them. Also, Peck was gay, and the cast didn't want to frown upon that by not being around him.

Fishel said, “‘Why are you guys going to lunch with this guy?' ‘Why is this guy going to Rider's house for a party?' There was probably a part of them that didn't say it because they were afraid it was going to be taken as homophobia instead of, ‘This is a boundary, gay or not. This is a boundary about adults and kids.'”

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV exposes Peck and what happened on Boy Meets World, Nickelodeon, and other kids' shows. It's now available for streaming on Roku.