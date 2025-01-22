Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men has excelled as a singer and songwriter, earning four Grammy Awards and cementing his legacy in R&B. But when it comes to basketball, the Philadelphia native admits he learned a hard lesson during a charity game alongside Kobe Bryant.

During an episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break, Stockman shared the story that ended his basketball ambitions. “I was playing a charity basketball game, and Kobe was on our team,” Stockman said. “He pulled off this flashy move and passed me the ball. Before I knew it, the ball hit me in the head.”

“He did some trick pass to me, and the ball hit me right in the face. I haven't played basketball since”

Bryant, never one to shy away from expressing his thoughts, gave Stockman a sharp look and a blunt critique. For Stockman, it was a defining moment. “There are levels to this,” he reflected, acknowledging the gap between professional athletes and recreational players.

Stockman also credited the experience for deepening his respect for athletes. “Even if you’re the best at your local court, stepping onto a professional level is a different world,” he said. “It’s why I respect anyone who dedicates themselves to their craft.”

Kobe's Legacy Continues to Shine

While Stockman’s story highlights Kobe's competitive edge, the basketball icon’s influence remains far-reaching. Recently, the sneakers Kobe wore during his legendary 2013 Achilles game were announced for auction. In this unforgettable game, Kobe finished against the Warriors despite tearing his Achilles tendon.

The Nike Kobe 8 Elite sneakers, part of Sotheby’s The One sale, are expected to fetch between $600,000 and $800,000. Brahm Wachter of Sotheby’s called the moment emblematic of Kobe's “unwavering dedication and spirit.”

For Stockman, that charity game with Kobe Bryant didn’t just highlight his own basketball limitations—it gave him an enduring appreciation for the grit and talent it takes to excel at the highest level.