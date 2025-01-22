Kobe Bryant’s unforgettable display of grit during the “Achilles Game” will forever stand as a hallmark of his career. On April 12, 2013, during a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, Bryant tore his Achilles tendon. While most players would have left the court immediately, Kobe’s unyielding determination shone through. He stepped to the free-throw line, made both shots, and walked off under his own power, cementing his legacy as one of basketball’s toughest competitors. The shoes he wore during that fateful game, a custom pair of Nike Kobe 8 Elite “Laker Home” Player Exclusives, are now set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s, TMZ reports.

Expand Tweet

These sneakers symbolize not just a moment in sports history but the essence of the “Mamba Mentality.” As part of Sotheby’s The One exhibition, the size 14 sneakers are expected to command bids between $600,000 and $800,000.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectibles, described the moment as the ultimate representation of Kobe’s relentless pursuit of greatness. “What set Kobe apart wasn’t just his natural ability but his drive to be better every day,” Wachter said. The sneakers encapsulate that drive, embodying the resilience that inspired athletes around the world.

A Legacy That Continues to Inspire

The “Achilles Game” shoes are far more than just footwear. They represent an athlete’s refusal to yield in the face of adversity, a moment that resonated beyond basketball. Fans witnessed a player who, despite immense pain, refused to let his team down. That night, Kobe became more than an icon; he became a symbol of perseverance.

This auction comes at a poignant time as it coincides with the five-year anniversary of Kobe’s untimely passing. The memorabilia offers collectors a rare chance to own a piece of history tied to an athlete whose influence transcended the sport.

Past auctions have demonstrated the value of Kobe’s game-worn items. The jersey he wore during the same game fetched $1.2 million last year, making it clear that demand for Mamba memorabilia remains high. Given the iconic status of these sneakers, bidding could surpass initial estimates.

The auction begins February 7, giving fans and collectors a unique opportunity to secure an artifact that captures the heart of Kobe Bryant’s legacy.