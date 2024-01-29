Welcome to the final edition of Bracketology for the month of January here at ClutchPoints! Pretty hard to believe that in just a few days, March will officially be just one month away. But let me tell you this… if you're looking to get a taste of March a month early, wait until we get to the Five Most Intriguing Games of the Week section, which I was forced to alter this week because of how many bangers there are on Saturday. Seriously, the slate of games is so loaded that I expanded the pool to eight games, focused only on Saturday, and I didn’t even include the following matchups: Colorado at Utah, Texas at TCU, Virginia at Clemson, Auburn at Ole Miss, Cincinnati at Texas Tech, or Mississippi State at Alabama. All of those are games between teams that are either in the current field of 68 or on the bubble, and they didn't sniff the Most Intriguing Games of the Week list.
Madness, I tell you.
Absolute Madness.
Top Seeds: Purdue Boilermakers (Midwest Region), Connecticut Huskies (East Region), Houston Cougars (South Region), North Carolina Tar Heels (West Region)
Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), Atlantic 10 (2), ACC (3), Big 12 (9), Big East (6), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (5), Pac-12 (4), SEC (8)
Last Four Byes: Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Northwestern, Nebraska
Last Four In: Texas, Oregon, Villanova, Colorado
First Four Out: Gonzaga, Providence, Wake Forest, Cincinnati
Next Four Out: Florida, Kansas State, Virginia, Nevada
Connecticut at St. John’s – 12:00 PM ET, FOX
Utah State at San Diego State – 3:30 PM ET, FOX
Houston at Kansas – 4:00 PM ET, ESPN
Drake at Indiana State – 6:00 PM ET, ESPN2
Duke at North Carolina – 6:30 PM ET, ESPN
Iowa State at Baylor – 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2
Tennessee at Kentucky – 8:30 PM ET, ESPN
Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga – 10:30 PM ET, ESPN
Duke and North Carolina. The premier rivalry in college basketball. A perfect entree to what will be a delicious Saturday of college hoops. I'm not making a pick for the game, however, I will make a pick for how close the game will be. Five of the last ten games between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have been decided by five or fewer points. Make it six of the last eleven.
11/6/23 – Maryland will win the Asheville Championship early season tournament (INCORRECT)
11/13/23 – 50 Point Scorer during the week (INCORRECT)
11/20/23 – I will eat entirely too much food on Thanksgiving (CORRECT)
11/27/23 – SEC will win the ACC/SEC Challenge (TIE)
12/11/23 – Connecticut to beat Gonzaga by 10+ points (CORRECT)
12/18/23 – Oklahoma to defeat North Carolina and FAU to defeat Arizona (INCORRECT)
12/26/23 – Mid-Major Conference Leader pulls upset over Power 5 Opponent (CORRECT)
1/1/24 – James Madison will be the final undefeated team in the country (INCORRECT)
1/8/24 – Washington Huskies to defeat the Michigan Wolverines for the National Championship (INCORRECT)
1/15/24 – Conference Championship Gauntlet — Duke, Connecticut, Purdue, Kansas, Arizona, Auburn to win their conference tournaments (TBD)
1/22/24 – UAB to defeat Memphis (CORRECT)
OVERALL RECORD: 4-5-1 (with the 1/15/24 prediction To Be Determined in March)