Is your team in the field of 68 in the final Bracketology update of January?

Welcome to the final edition of Bracketology for the month of January here at ClutchPoints! Pretty hard to believe that in just a few days, March will officially be just one month away. But let me tell you this… if you're looking to get a taste of March a month early, wait until we get to the Five Most Intriguing Games of the Week section, which I was forced to alter this week because of how many bangers there are on Saturday. Seriously, the slate of games is so loaded that I expanded the pool to eight games, focused only on Saturday, and I didn’t even include the following matchups: Colorado at Utah, Texas at TCU, Virginia at Clemson, Auburn at Ole Miss, Cincinnati at Texas Tech, or Mississippi State at Alabama. All of those are games between teams that are either in the current field of 68 or on the bubble, and they didn't sniff the Most Intriguing Games of the Week list.

Madness, I tell you.

Absolute Madness.

Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown

Top Seeds: Purdue Boilermakers (Midwest Region), Connecticut Huskies (East Region), Houston Cougars (South Region), North Carolina Tar Heels (West Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), Atlantic 10 (2), ACC (3), Big 12 (9), Big East (6), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (5), Pac-12 (4), SEC (8)

Bracketology Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Northwestern, Nebraska

Last Four In: Texas, Oregon, Villanova, Colorado

First Four Out: Gonzaga, Providence, Wake Forest, Cincinnati

Next Four Out: Florida, Kansas State, Virginia, Nevada

Eight Most Intriguing Games of Saturday February 3rd

Connecticut at St. John’s – 12:00 PM ET, FOX

Utah State at San Diego State – 3:30 PM ET, FOX

Houston at Kansas – 4:00 PM ET, ESPN

Drake at Indiana State – 6:00 PM ET, ESPN2

Duke at North Carolina – 6:30 PM ET, ESPN

Iowa State at Baylor – 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2

Tennessee at Kentucky – 8:30 PM ET, ESPN

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga – 10:30 PM ET, ESPN

And One!

Duke and North Carolina. The premier rivalry in college basketball. A perfect entree to what will be a delicious Saturday of college hoops. I'm not making a pick for the game, however, I will make a pick for how close the game will be. Five of the last ten games between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have been decided by five or fewer points. Make it six of the last eleven.

Past And One! Predictions

11/6/23 – Maryland will win the Asheville Championship early season tournament (INCORRECT)

11/13/23 – 50 Point Scorer during the week (INCORRECT)

11/20/23 – I will eat entirely too much food on Thanksgiving (CORRECT)

11/27/23 – SEC will win the ACC/SEC Challenge (TIE)

12/11/23 – Connecticut to beat Gonzaga by 10+ points (CORRECT)

12/18/23 – Oklahoma to defeat North Carolina and FAU to defeat Arizona (INCORRECT)

12/26/23 – Mid-Major Conference Leader pulls upset over Power 5 Opponent (CORRECT)

1/1/24 – James Madison will be the final undefeated team in the country (INCORRECT)

1/8/24 – Washington Huskies to defeat the Michigan Wolverines for the National Championship (INCORRECT)

1/15/24 – Conference Championship Gauntlet — Duke, Connecticut, Purdue, Kansas, Arizona, Auburn to win their conference tournaments (TBD)

1/22/24 – UAB to defeat Memphis (CORRECT)