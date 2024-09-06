After starring in Apple TV+'s Wolfs, Brad Pitt and George Clooney could be reuniting again in Ocean's 14.

It has been almost two decades since Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Thirteen came out. The trilogy-closer of the Pitt and Clooney-led series ended the franchise's time on the big screen for a while. In 2018, a female-led sequel, Ocean's 8, came out.

Deadline reports that Ocean's 14 is being developed with Pitt and Clooney. Additionally, Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. says to expect fellow Ocean's stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck — who just starred in The Instigators for Apple TV+ together — to return as well, along with “the rest of the ensemble.”

However, Soderbergh is not likely to return. Instead, Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) is being eyed to helm the project. Deadline's report notes that he does not have an offer yet but is being actively courted.

The Ocean's franchise

Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's franchise is a remake of the 1960 movie Ocean's 11. Pitt and Clooney starred alongside Damon, Affleck, Andy Garcia, and Julia Roberts in the first installment.

It was a big hit. Ocean's Eleven grossed over $450 million worldwide on a $85 million budget. The following two installments made $362 million and $311 million each.

The female-led installment, Ocean's Eight, grossed $297 million on a $70 million. Sandra Bullock led the ensemble as Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny (Clooney). Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter also starred in it.

A prequel movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who starred in Barbie together, is in the works as well. It is unclear if this will come before or after the upcoming Pitt and Clooney-led installment.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's Wolfs reunion

In Jon Watts' Wolfs, Brad Pitt and George Clooney star as a pair of fixers. After being hired for the same job, they are forced to work together. Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan also starred in the movie.

Wolfs had its world premiere out of competition at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024. Columbia Pictures (via Sony Pictures) will give the movie a limited theatrical release on September 20. One week later, it will begin streaming on Apple TV+.

This is a similar model taken for Doug Liman's The Instigators. It received a limited theatrical release on August 2 and began streaming on Apple TV+ on August 9.

Jon Watts wrote and directed Wolfs. He made his directorial debut in 2014, directing Clown. It stars Eli Roth (who also produced it), Laura Allen, Andy Powers, and Peter Stormare. The following year, Watts directed Cop Car.

In 2017, Watts landed his biggest gig yet. He directed Spider-Man: Homecoming for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This was the first solo adventure for Tom Holland's iteration of the character.

Watts returned to direct two sequels, Far from Home and No Way Home, in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Both installments were financial successes, grossing over $1 billion during their respective theatrical runs.

He has now left the MCU. Wolfs is the beginning of a new era for the director.