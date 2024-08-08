Jon Watts' upcoming movie for Apple TV+, Wolfs, starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, is getting a sequel and following in the steps of another recent release: The Instigators. While originally slated for a full theatrical release, Wolfs is now shaking things up.

Deadline reports that Wolfs will now be receiving a one-week limited theatrical release before its Apple TV+ debut. It will first hold its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before being released in theaters on September 20. Wolfs will then debut on Apple TV+ on September 27.

That is not the only shocking development. Wolfs is also getting a sequel. Apple Original Films has made a deal with Watts to write, direct, and produce a sequel, presumably with Pitt and Clooney returning.

While Apple confirmed the release change, “sources said it does not signal a change in its hybrid strategy of a streaming service release preceded by a wide theatrical with P&A that was undertaken with Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon.”

Another upcoming Apple movie starring Pitt, F1, will retain its wide theatrical release plan. That movie is directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski and produced by Joseph Bruckheimer.

Doug Liman's The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, has a similar release strategy. The Instigators was released in theaters on August 2 and will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 9. Perhaps this new model is the way for Apple.

What is Wolfs about?

Wolfs re-teams Pitt and Clooney for a new action comedy. In the movie, they play two fixers who are forced to work together after realizing they were hired for the same job.

While Pitt and Clooney are the big names leading the project, the ensemble also features Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richard Kind.

Both Pitt and Clooney's production companies — Plan B Entertainment and Smokehouse Pictures, respectively — will produce Wolfs. Apple Studios also serves as a producer as well.

Jon Watts wrote and directed Wolfs. He is best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Watts directed the first Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy. Early in his career, he gained notoriety for directing Clown and Cop Car.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney movies

Fans of movies know that Wolfs is not Brad Pitt and George Clooney's first rodeo. They previously starred in the Ocean's trilogy as Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan.

More recently, both Pitt and Clooney had small roles in John Krasinski's IF. Clooney voiced Spaceman, an astronaut IF (which stands for “imaginary friend”). Pitt is credited as Keith, an IF with no dialogue.

Both Pitt and Clooney are decorated actors themselves, and each has won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. Clooney was the first to win, winning the award in 2005 for his performance in Syriana. In 2020, Pitt took home the same award for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As producers, they have both won Best Picture awards as well. Clooney produced Ben Affleck's Best Picture-winning Argo in 2012. Pitt produced 12 Years a Slave, which also won Best Picture a couple of years later.

Wolfs will be released in theaters on September 20 and on Apple TV+ on September 27.