Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s film role was in Terminator: Dark Fate, but the iconic actor has revealed that he won’t be back for any future Terminator movies — which is a future as bleak as Skynet taking over.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his new Netflix series, Fubar, Schwarzenegger said, “The franchise is not done. I’m done.”

He continued, “I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly. The first three movies were great. Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn’t close the deal as far as I’m concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written.”

Perhaps Schwarzenegger is referring to the success (or lack thereof) that was Dark Fate — the latest entry in the Terminator series. It was a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day and brought back Linda Hamilton as Sarah Conner and introduced us to a new protagonist, Grace (Mackenzie Davis). The film, in my humble opinion, was actually quite good and I would’ve loved to have seen more from this particular cast. Unfortunately, the public seemed burned out by the franchise as it only grossed $261 million worldwide on a $185 million budget.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator or not, is still an icon and will continue to work steadily. As noted, he’s promoting Fubar, his first live-action television leading role. He’s also set to appear in Kung Fury 2 — a sequel to the 2015 featurette Kung Fury (which he did not appear in).

Fubar will be streaming on Netflix on May 25.