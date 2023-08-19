Bradley Cooper recently bared his soul in a candid conversation during an episode of the National Geographic series “Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.” The 48-year-old actor discussed his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, revealing that at one point, he felt his life was in jeopardy due to his destructive behavior, PageSix reports.

Famed survivalist Bear Grylls, who hosted the episode set in the rugged canyons of the Wyoming Basin, asked Cooper about his wild years, to which Cooper replied, “In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah, but nothing to do with fame. But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. Very lucky.”

Cooper, best known for his roles in films like “The Hangover,” opened up about his heavy addiction to drugs and alcohol in the early 2000s, which had a detrimental impact on his life and work. He even faced a significant setback after being fired from the Jennifer Garner-led series “Alias.”

Reflecting on a dark period in 2011 when his father passed away following a battle with cancer, Bradley Cooper admitted, “I definitely had a nihilistic attitude towards life after, just like I thought ‘I’m going to die.' I don’t know, it wasn’t great for a little bit until I thought I have to embrace who I actually am and try to find peace with that, and then it sort of evened out.”

Despite the toll addiction took on his life, Cooper's personal experiences ultimately lent depth to his portrayal of an addict in “A Star Is Born.” His journey from the depths of addiction to sobriety stands as a testament to his strength and resilience.