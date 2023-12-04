The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring Jarred Kelenic from the Seattle Mariners in a five-player trade.

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly in agreement on a trade to acquire outfielder Jarred Kelenic, left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Jarred Kelenic was the headliner in the trade that sent closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano from the Mariners to the New York Mets. Kelenic struggled at the MLB level in 2021 and 2022, before putting up a solid but not great season in 2023. Gonzales is an experienced pitcher who has struggled over the last few years, while White has limited playing time in MLB. Kelenic is the obvious headliner in this trade for the Braves.

Phillips was the No. 7 prospect in the Braves' system, while Kowar is a pitcher who primarily has playing time logged with the Kansas City Royals at the MLB level.

Kelenic does not cost much for the 2024 season, but Gonzales was scheduled to make $12.25 million this season, and count for $7.5 million against the luxury tax, according to Spotrac. Offloading Gonzales' salary could open up some payroll space for the Mariners to acquire an outfielder to replace Kelenic, whether that be in a trade or in free agency.

For the Braves, they get a former top prospect, who if he performs to the level he played at last year, would slot in nicely towards the bottom of arguably the deepest lineup in baseball. It will be interesting to see how he performs in Atlanta.