Braves: Legit World Series contenders or phony pretenders?

The Atlanta Braves went on a magical run in 2021. Despite winning just 88 games in the regular season, they managed to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to their first World Series championship since 1995.

What made it truly remarkable was the fact that they accomplished that without Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna Jr. suffered a torn ACL attempting to make a catch in right field midway through the season. But the team caught fire down the stretch, and used timely hitting and fantastic pitching to capture a title.

The departure of future Hall of Fame first baseman, Freddie Freeman, put a damper on expectations this year. Yet, the Braves have looked even more formidable in 2022. They boast one of the better starting rotations in baseball, and have a deep lineup. But, they are still two games back of the New York Mets for the NL East lead.

So, are the Braves 2022 World Series contenders or pretenders?

BRAVES LINEUP

Essentially, there are four parts to any baseball team. There is the offense, the starting pitching, the bullpen and the defense. Generally speaking, if you can be very good at three of those, you have a shot at contending for a World Series title.

Atlanta clearly passes the smell test with their lineup. The Braves are second in the major leagues with 622 runs after their 14-2 win over the Pirates Wednesday. Despite losing Freeman, remember, they gained Acuna Jr. back in the lineup. Matt Olson has been a serviceable replacement for Freeman, blasting 27 home runs with 87 RBI, including a 420-foot grand slam today.

CANNONBALL!! Matt Olson made a big splash with a 420-foot GRAND SLAM in the 8th🚨💣 (via @Braves)pic.twitter.com/ZvihZzZuIF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 24, 2022

Austin Riley is putting up a near MVP season. Dansby Swanson has been arguably the best shortstop in baseball this year. Then there’s the two rookies that have made a massive impact thus far. Michael Harris II is the co-favorite for National League Rookie of the Year.

Then just recently they called up Vaughn Grissom. All he has done thus far is hit .382 with three home runs and 10 RBI in his first 15 games played.

So, safe to assume the Braves check the offense box.

STARTING ROTATION

As good as the Braves offense is, their starting rotation might be equally as good.

Max Fried is having a Cy Young type season as the Braves ace. He is 12-4 with a 2.52 ERA, A 1.02 WHIP with 140 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings. But just having an ace is never enough. You need depth in your rotation to compete in the playoffs. The Braves have just that.

Spencer Strider is the player who is battling the aforementioned Harris II for NL Rookie of the Year. Strider is 7-4 with a 2.95 ERA, also a 1.02 WHIP and an incredible 151 K’s in just 100 innings. He also has arguably the best mustache since Rollie Fingers. It’s clearly rubbed off on Braves fans.

A Braves fan at Nationals Park shows off their baby's Spencer Strider mustache. pic.twitter.com/GIvPes3ZRu — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 16, 2022

Kyle Wright leads the team with 16 wins, posting a sub 3.00 ERA as well. With all of those young talented arms, it’s nice if you can have a veteran starter for leadership. Enter Charlie Morton, who has a fantastic postseason resume. Since his early struggles this season, Morton has been a machine the last couple of months.

As if that wasn’t enough, Mike Soroka is about to make his third rehab start. Soroka, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, has missed the last two seasons with injury. He might be the most talented pitcher of the entire group. Starting rotation, check.

BRAVES DEFENSE

One of the key reasons for the Braves success last postseason was their elite defense. In 2021, they averaged just 0.45 errors per game. That was tied for third best in the major leagues. Well, guess what? The Braves have once again committed 0.45 errors per game defensively, tied for fifth this year.

So, they have one of the best fielding teams in all of baseball. That only leaves their bullpen.

BRAVES BULLPEN

Atlanta already checks the boxes on the first three elements. Their bullpen makes it four for four.

The back end of the Braves pen has been particularly outstanding this season. They acquired Kenley Jansen in free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers let him walk. The 34-year-old closer has far exceeded expectations. He is tied for the major league lead with 29 saves, to go with a solid 3.04 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. But it’s his strikeout numbers that keep him elite.

In today’s game of baseball, you need a guy at the end of the game that can strike batters out. Jansen has 64 K’s in just 47 innings this year. He may not throw as hard as he once did, but he now has pin-point control.

Kenley Jansen, Painted 93mph Sinker and Nasty 93mph Cutter. 😨 pic.twitter.com/wjELxfM1ne — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 23, 2022

Raisel Iglesias and A.J. Minter make up some of the better set up men in baseball. Then they have Colin McHugh as their long man. So, even their bullpen is stacked.

This Braves team is far superior to the team that won the World Series last year. You can argue they should be the favorites to win the World Series. That obviously makes them a contender.