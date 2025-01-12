The Atlanta Braves are picking up former All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper, per FanSided. Cooper is signing a minor-league deal with the team, so it's not certain if he will see plate appearances for the club. The contract includes an invite to spring training.

Cooper was a free agent looking for a home. In the 2024 season, the infielder split time between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. He appeared in just 36 Major League Baseball games, and hit at a .206 batting average.

The newest player for the Braves spent most of his career playing for the Miami Marlins. Cooper has 57 career home runs, and 233 RBIs. He was named an All-Star in the 2022 season for Miami.

Atlanta finished the 2024 season with a 89-73 record. The Braves made the postseason, but lost to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card series.

Braves looking for offense to start the 2025 season

Atlanta is looking for a deeper postseason run in 2025, but the team may need some more help to do that. The Braves are expected to start the season without Ronald Acuna Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Cooper may find an opportunity to play with the club, if he's able to have a solid spring training. The first baseman had some great seasons playing for the Marlins. He hit 15 home runs in the 2019 season, while playing in 107 games.

During his 2022 All-Star season, the infielder hit .261 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs. That was the last full season he played in Miami, as the following year he was traded to the San Diego Padres. Cooper hasn't found the same success since he was dealt from Miami at the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Cooper played outfield early on in his career, and Atlanta could use some depth there due to the Acuna injury. Bryan De La Cruz, who played in Miami with Cooper, is now with the Braves too. The opportunity certainly seems to be there for Cooper if he can get his batting numbers back up.

Cooper started his MLB career playing for the New York Yankees, during the 2017 season.