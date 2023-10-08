The Atlanta Braves couldn't have chosen the worst possible time to play their worst game in five months.

In Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves were shut-out as their rivals from the City of Brotherly love took the 3-0 win. It's the first time since May 12 that Atlanta failed to record a run in a game.

That 124-game streak where they had at least one run is actually the second-longest in team history (only behind their 160-game streak back in 1893 to 1895), per ESPN Stats & Info. But of all the days they could have allowed the record to end, it came in the MLB playoffs where every win matters.

This is the first time the Braves have been shut out in any game since losing 3-0 to the Blue Jays on May 12. The streak of 124 games with at least one run was the 2nd-longest in team history, shorter only than a 160-game streak from 1893-95. pic.twitter.com/iLfM0UdA72 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 8, 2023

The Braves entered the game as slight favorites. After all, they did top the whole MLB with a 104-58 win-loss record, finishing as one of only three teams to have a 100-win season this 2023. However, their bats went cold and couldn't get anything going offensively.

It took Atlanta until the fourth inning to get their first hit of the game, with Matt Olson hit the ball to the left field to make it all the way to second base. But knowing the threat that the Braves bring when their offense gets going, the Phillies took an aggressive stance to stop the scoring threat, with Phillies manager Rob Thomson sending in Jeff Hoffman to take care of the situation. Hoffman ended up walking Marcell Ozuna before striking out Michael Harris II.

While Atlanta tried hard to get on the board for their first score, the Phillies' pitching and fielding just didn't give them a chance to make another big scoring attempt.

It's still not over for the Braves since they will have a chance to bounce back in Game 2 of the NLDS, but sure enough, they can't allow the Phillies to take control of the proceedings the next time out.