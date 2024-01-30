Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud recently took a shot at the New York Mets when asked an intriguing question.

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have a rivalry. So when Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud was asked which team makes him the angriest when he plays against them, d'Arnaud's answer wasn't surprising, via Bally Sports: Braves.

The smirk. The extended pause. The answer. Absolute cinema from Travis d'Arnaud 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LFe7HH6cug — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) January 30, 2024

After a lengthy pause, D'Arnaud said “New York Mets,” which led to an applause from the Braves fans in attendance.

Braves-Mets rivalry

The Braves have dominated the rivalry in recent years. In fact, the Mets missed the playoffs altogether in 2023 while Atlanta finished with the best record in baseball. Although they fell short of a championship, they recently won the World Series in 2021.

The Braves are poised to make another competitive run in 2024. Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the best players in baseball and is fresh off an MVP '23 campaign. Max Fried is entering a contract season and it would not be surprising to see him make an NL Cy Young case for himself.

Meanwhile, the Mets have made a flurry of smaller moves this offseason after signing stars an offseason ago. New York is building depth around their stars and perhaps they will challenge Atlanta in the AL East.

However, the Braves will certainly remain the favorite. They feature arguably MLB's most balanced roster. Atlanta is going to be not just the AL East favorite, but one of the favorites to reach the World Series.

The AL East will be an exciting division to follow, however. The Philadelphia Phillies are another talented team while the Miami Marlins made a surprising playoff push in 2023.