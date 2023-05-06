Braves pitcher Kyle Wright may not be available at the present time to take his turn on the mound, but an MRI taken Friday revealed just a slight shoulder strain.

#Braves pitcher Kyle Wright had an MRI that revealed only a strain of his right shoulder. He'll be reevaluated later before a timetable is announced for his return. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 5, 2023

The news could have been much worse, and that means the Braves are likely to have their pitcher back sooner rather than later. However, no timetable has been announce for his return.

Wright was placed on the Injured List Thursday prior to the MRI, and at that point the Braves were not sure what was going on with the star pitcher. However, the news on Friday at least gives the team hope that Wright may not be missing from the rotation for a lengthy period of time.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The pitcher was on the mound Wednesday in a 14-6 victory over the Miami Marlins, but he was forced out of the game with right shoulder soreness in the 3rd inning of that game. Wright said he felt discomfort in the second inning but went out again for the following inning before he was removed from the game.

“I didn’t feel good enough to keep going,” Wright said. “At that point, I wasn’t being smart. I give Kranny (pitching coach Rick Kranitz) a lot of credit for protecting me from myself.”

Kyle Wright also had right shoulder issues earlier in the year and took a cortisone shot during a previous round of treatment. He did not know if the current issue was related to his previous shoulder problem or whether it was a separate injury.

The Braves appear to have some room to be patient since they are in 1st place in the National League East with a 22-10 record and a 6-game lead over the New York Mets.