The Baltimore Orioles (21-10) visit the Atlanta Braves (22-10) for the first of a three-game series between the interleague foes. First pitch commences Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Braves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Orioles-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Braves Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-120)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports, MASN/2

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore looks like the feel-good story of the American League through the first fifth of the season. The Orioles made strides last season when they won 83 games – 31 more than the previous year. They look to have taken another step forward this season as their current .677 win percentage puts them on pace for nearly 110 wins. While that seems unlikely to hold up, it is clear the Orioles are a force to be reckoned with. Winners of eight of their first 10 series, Baltimore faces arguably its toughest test yet as they take on the 2021 World Series Champs.

Righty Dean Kremer (2-1) makes his seventh start of the season for the Orioles tonight. The 27-year-old entered the season with sky-high expectations after going 8-7 and holding a 3.23 ERA last season. While his record looks strong thus far, Kremer has gotten rocked in all but one of his six starts. He’s allowed between 4-5 runs in six of his seven starts – although he did throw 6.2 innings of shutout ball against the Nationals. Opposing offenses crushed him at the plate as he gave up seven home runs in just 29.2 innings thus far. He enters tonight coming off arguably his worst start of the season when he gave up 11 hits and five runs in 5.0 innings against the lowly Tigers. Consequently, the Orioles need him to be sharp as he faces arguably the most potent lineup in the league.

Given Kremer’s struggles this season, the Orioles likely need to put up runs tonight. That may be easier said than done, however, considering how dominant opposing starter Max Fried looks. However, Baltimore boasts a potent offense that ranks fifth in runs per game, second in walk rate, and ninth in isolated power. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle leads the way of late. The 26-year-old hit .357 over their last six games and collected a team-high 21 total bases. Budding superstar Adley Rutschman pencils in as their most consistent producer – leading the team with a .299 average to go along with four homers and 18 RBI.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta looks like one of the best teams in baseball just a month into the season. After bowing out in four games in the NLDS last season, the ’21 champs haven’t missed a beat to start the season. In addition to holding the second-best record in the league, the Braves lead the NL in run differential. They’ve lost just two games to teams not from Houston or San Diego and have won eight of their last 10 coming into tonight. Loaded at nearly every position on both sides of the plate, the Braves need their offense to continue to roll tonight against a struggling Baltimore starter if they want to cover as home favorites.

Lefty Max Fried (2-0) makes his fifth start of the season tonight. Fried injured his hamstring and exited his opening-day start after just 3.1 innings. He missed nearly three weeks with that injury but pieced together three lockdown starts since returning. For the season, Fried holds a shining 0.45 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. After recording arguably his best full season to date in 2022, Fried looks to have taken things up another notch this season. In 2022 he compiled a 14-7 record to go along with a 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 8.3 K.9 in 185.1 innings. Thus far in 2023, Fried improved his counting stats while maintaining a strong 8.1 K/9. Although Baltimore boasts the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the MLB, Fried already proved more than capable of handling elite offenses with shutouts over the Padres, Astros, and Mets in his last three outings.

Atlanta boasts a potent offense that ranks in the top five in nearly every batting ratio including OBP, isolated power, and walk rate. Perhaps their only flaw on offense is their tendency to strike out as they do so at the 10th-highest rate in the MLB. Still, Atlanta trots out real superstars at a number of positions. Right fielder Ronald Acuna leads the way with his .355 batting average, six home runs, 20 RBI, and league-leading 15 stolen bases.

Final Orioles-Braves Prediction & Pick

While Baltimore looks like a fun story, they aren’t in the same class as Atlanta… yet.

