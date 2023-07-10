The first half of the MLB season has come to an end as the All-Star break is officially underway. Heading into the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr and Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani lead the MLB in jersey sales, via MLB Communications.

The top two @MLB All-Star vote getters, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Angels DH and pitcher Shohei Ohtani, also lead MLB with the most popular MLB player jerseys of the first half of the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/yQ8JXcpX7i — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 10, 2023

Ronald Acuña Jr and Shohei Ohtani also led all of the MLB in votes for the All-Star Game, so it comes as no surprise that they lead in jersey sales. The numbers are well-deserved given the incredible numbers both players finished the first half of the season with.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Acuña Jr has a slash of .331/.408/.582 to go with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs. Not to mention, he has 41 stolen bases, 44 walks, and only 49 strikeouts; he is demonstrating the ability to dominate the game in so many ways. Despite the incredible numbers from Acuña Jr, they don't scratch the surface of what Ohtani is doing in Los Angeles.

Ohtani is slashing .302/.387/.663 with a league-leading 32 home runs while knocking in 71 RBIs. While he is having an elite season at the plate, he is doing just as much damage as a starting pitcher. He has a 7-4 record from the mound, sporting a 3.32 ERA aided by a K/BB ratio of 3.1. These stats are mind-boggling, and they are establishing Ohtani as already one of the greatest baseball players of all-time.

Both the Braves and the Angels head into the All-Star break in playoff contention, so Ohtani and Acuña Jr will be playing some meaningful baseball in the second half of the season. Look for both to keep up the insane numbers on the diamond and to continue to see their jerseys fly off of the shelves.