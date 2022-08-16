Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years

The Atlanta Braves have not shied away from calling up top prospects in order to help them stay afloat in their pursuit of the New York Mets. The organization’s top prospect, Vaughn Grissom, has been incredibly impressive since reaching the big leagues a week ago, and he’s already left his mark on the franchise. Just six games into his MLB career, Grissom has already set a remarkable franchise record which hasn’t been done in more than 122 years, since the start of the modern era. The Braves reported on Tuesday that Grissom was the first player in franchise history to score six a run in each of his first six games.

.@GrissomVaughn is the first Braves player in the modern era (since 1900), and the first major leaguer in the last 30 years, to score a run in his first six major league games. (H/T @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/2q6fEAqL8f — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 16, 2022

In addition to becoming the first Braves player to achieve the remarkable feat, he’s also the first MLB player in 30 years to pull off the accomplishment.

Across six games since being promoted to the big-league club, Grissom is slashing .429/.500/.810 with 2 home runs, 4 RBI, and 3 walks across 24 plate appearances. The 21-year-old has wasted no time getting acclimated in the big leagues and has been a breath of fresh air for Braves fans since earning his promotion.

Prior to reaching MLB, Grissom had slashed .324/.405/.494 with 14 home runs, 67 RBI, and 27 stolen bases across 96 games. He’s continued to swing a hot bat since his promotion, and Grissom is making sure that his first call-up to the majors isn’t a short stint.

In addition to Grissom, the Braves promoted No. 5 prospect, right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok on Tuesday. He’s set to make his MLB debut against the Mets in what will be a critical game for the Braves, who currently sit 4.5 games behind their rivals in the NL East. The Mets called up a top prospect of their own, bringing young third baseman Brett Baty up to the big leagues following the injury to Luis Guillorme.