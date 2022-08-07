Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles

As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level.

The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will head up to Atlanta.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta, selected C Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster, and optioned RHP Ian Anderson and OF Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Gwinnett. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 7, 2022

After posting a 3.58 ERA last season, Ian Anderson has a 5.11 ERA to his name in 105.2 innings this season. The 53 bases on balls he has allowed leads MLB. Although his FIP is just 4.24, his sky-high walk rate and dismal performances as of late have officially gotten him kicked out of the rotation.

In his last eight starts, which have collectively spanned 35.1 innings, he has allowed 26 runs, each of which has been earned. Hitters going against him have compiled 44 hits, 34 strikeouts, 21 walks and three home runs. Although his poor performances have not always derailed the Braves’ chances of winning, the team simply needs more from its pitching rotation as they chase New York, who leads the NL East by 5.5 games.

The 24-year-old Ynoa will join Atlanta newcomer Jake Odorizzi, who was acquired at the trade deadline, to help the Braves as they look to repeat as champions. Tromp will fill in for Travis d’Arnaud, who injured his right leg against the Mets. The X-rays are negative and the All-Star is listed as day-to-day.