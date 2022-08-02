Braves, Astros make big league swap ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are hard at work ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. And their paths crossed on Monday night, resulting in a trade.

The Braves traded left-handed reliever Will Smith to the Astros in exchange for right-hander Jake Odorizzi, according to MLB reporter Mark Berman.

Smith heads to a Houston team looking for help in the bullpen. He hasn’t been great this season, pitching to a 4.38 ERA and a 10.0 K/9 in 37 innings this year. However, he provides depth to a group that could use it.

The 33-year-old former Braves pitcher is the third acquisition of the day for the Astros. Houston acquired catcher Christian Vazquez from the Red Sox and slugger Trey Mancini from the Orioles ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Odorizzi has had a solid season with the Astros in 2022. The new Braves starter has pitched to a 3.75 ERA in 60 innings in Houston this season. He was pitching in a six-man rotation that is expecting the return of Lance McCullers Jr. soon.

The Braves have sought starting pitching help this season. They have been linked to Los Angeles Angels starter Noah Syndergaard, among others.

Like the Astros, Atlanta was busy on Monday. First, they inked third baseman Austin Riley to a massive 10-year, $212 million extension.

Then, the team acquired outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Detroit Tigers. The Braves were also seeking outfield help, with a reunion with Joc Pederson being floated.

This move coincides with comments made by Astros general manager James Click earlier Monday. “We’re not done by any means,” the general manager simply told reporters ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

It remains to be seen if this is the last we hear of the Braves or Astros before Tuesday is over.