A rough few days for the Atlanta Braves was made worse on Sunday when second baseman Ozzie Albies left the game with a wrist injury. After the game, the Braves announced that Albies is expected to miss eight weeks with a fractured wrist. The corresponding move, however, should get fans excited.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported later on that Nacho Alvarez Jr. would be joining the Braves from AAA Gwinnett. What can fans expect from Alvarez's MLB debut? And how does this injury impact the MLB trade deadline?

With the Gwinnett Stripers in AAA, Alvarez has been crushing it at the plate. In just 27 games, he has hit for a .342 average with a ridiculous.425 on-base percentage. Add on seven home runs and 24 RBI, it is easy to see why he is ranked as the top position player in the Braves system. He has also played a solid shortstop and third base in the minor leagues, posting a fielding percentage of 96.3% between shortstop and third base. Braves fans can expect Alvarez to play a solid infield wherever he is placed for his MLB debut. However, he has not played second base at any point during his professional career.

Albies represents just another injury to add to the pile this season for the Braves. They lost Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. for the entire season and Michael Harris II is out for an extended period as well. Despite all of this, the Braves are holding down the top Wild Card spot in the National League.

Braves MLB trade deadline possibilities after Ozzie Albies injury

With Ozzie Albies now out for an extended period, the Braves have another hole they could fill at the MLB trade deadline. The primary need is outfield due to Acuña Jr. and Harris II's injuries. There is a player on the market who could fill both needs. The Marlins have the worst record in the National League and will be selling at the deadline. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has played most of the season in the outfield but started his career as an infielder. It would be smart for the Braves to grab Chisholm as an outfielder and insurance for Alvarez.

The key to calling up Nacho Alvarez Jr. is to not stunt his development with Major League struggles. The Braves believe they have a special player in Alvarez and should have a backup plan in case he is not ready for this stage. Chisholm Jr. is the perfect backup plan for Alvarez. Right now, their utility infielder on the bench is Zack Short, who is hitting .188 this year.

When Albies comes back, assuming full health, Alvarez Jr. could go back to the minors or be that utility infielder for the playoffs. Chisholm Jr. would assume his role in the outfield and the Braves would be a very deep team to try and eliminate in the postseason.