The Atlanta Braves own the best record in the National League and already clinched a playoff berth. They are well on their way to a division title as well. That said, there's a chance the Braves could meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs. Atlanta is currently trying to make a statement against Philadelphia by winning a four-game series on the road. Prior to Wednesday's series finale, the Braves made a pair of pitching roster moves.

The Braves reportedly optioned RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A and promoted Jared Shuster to the big league ball club, per Juan Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Braves make roster moves ahead of series finale

Smith-Shawver appeared in five games (four starts) for the Braves in 2023. He posted a 4.57 ERA across 21.2 innings pitched. Smith-Shawver also struck out 18 and walked 10 during that span.

Shuster, meanwhile, has pitched in 10 games (all starts) for Atlanta this season. He's recorded a 5.26 ERA in 49.2 innings of work. Still, the Braves are giving him another chance here in mid-September.

Atlanta currently leads the series with Philadelphia 2-1. The Braves took the first contest by a final score of 10-8 before dropping game two 7-5. Atlanta bounced back with a victory on Tuesday, winning 7-6.

Again, the Braves are going to win the division. They hold a 16-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East heading into Wednesday's affair. Regardless, winning the series would send a message to Philadelphia.

Spencer Strider (16-5, 3.83) will take the ball for Atlanta in the series finale against Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.26) and the Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EST.