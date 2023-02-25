The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox Spring Training game on Saturday finished in a 6-6 tie after a batter was called out for a pitch clock violation. The call was made during a 3-2 count with the bases loaded in the 9th inning. Fans were left stunned by the ruling, while Braves’ manager Brian Snitker dropped a truth bomb on the situation, per David O’Brien.

“I don’t think this (rule) was intended for a game to end like that,” Snitker said.

Cal Conley was the hitter for the Braves during the at-bat. However, he wasn’t set by the 8-second mark. As a result, a strike was called against him and with two strikes already recorded during the at-bat, Conley was ultimately called out. Because it was a Spring Training game, the teams did not play extra innings.

Manny Machado became the first ever hitter to have a strike called against him due to a pitch clock infraction on Friday. There have already been plenty of pitch clock violations called since Machado made history to open Spring Training.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Snitker elaborated on his thoughts following the Braves-Red Sox game.

“You’ve got to forget about (what catcher’s doing), you better be attentive to the pitcher like the rule says. And that’s distracting. That’s something, heck, we might try it….I don’t think they were intentionally trying to do it, but it worked.”

Many people around the MLB world felt that the pitch clock would be a challenge primarily for pitchers, but it is clear that hitters will need to make an adjustment as well.