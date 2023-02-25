Baseball fans were treated to quite a contest on Saturday as the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves battled it out in a spring training matchup. The bases were loaded in the ninth inning with the game tied at 6-6. The general expectation was that there was going to be a big moment from either team to end the tightly-fought affair. Well, it was the exact opposite that happened.

Braves shortstop Cal Conley stepped up to the plate to potentially win it for Atlanta. It did not work out as expected for the 23-year-old, though, as the umpire called a rather contentious pitch clock violation on Conley in the most dramatic manner:

The game really ended on a clock violation by the hitter 😱 (via @JomboyMedia)pic.twitter.com/UBSR6r1iM6 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 25, 2023

Talk about anti-climactic, right?

In case you missed it, the MLB is implementing a new pitch clock rule this coming season. Hitters are now given eight seconds to get set in the box after a pitcher gets ready to pitch. Conley failed to get ready within the given time frame, and it left the umpire with no other choice but to call the violation on the Braves shortstop. Technically speaking, the umpire did the correct thing, but there’s also no denying that this was a terrible way to end what was an engaging contest.

MLB Twitter was left stunned after these unexpected developments and they could not help but let their feelings known about how the Red Sox-Braves game ended:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yeah timer is cool but needs to go away in the 9th inning. — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) February 25, 2023

im all for the pitch clock, but jus turn it off in the 9th — Mari (@17RingzWRLD) February 25, 2023

dude this happens in the regular season it’s gonna be hell — juan (@jd234218) February 25, 2023

Thanks, I hate it — VA Braves (@AcunaMcLaurin) February 25, 2023

Needless to say, the fans did not exactly like how the game ended. For their part, the Red Sox will take this victory over the Braves, though, regardless of the manner by which it came.