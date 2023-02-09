Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.will be playing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic with the Venezuelan team after all, according to Bleacher Report and Xamplebrand.

“The World Baseball Classic is a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity,” Acuna Jr. wrote in his announcement. “An opportunity to show the world what we, the Venezuelan team, are made of. I’m ready to represent my country and play the game our way, because this is what it’s all about. Leave your mark.”

It previously seemed as if Acuna Jr. would not be participating due to health concerns that the Braves have. Players need the green light to participate in the tournament that starts on March 8, and it seems as if the Braves have given Acuna permission to play.

There have been other MLB players who have been prevented from participating in the World Baseball Classic, notably Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL during the 2021 season fielding a ball during a game in Miami against the Marlins. He returned and played in 119 games during the 2022 season, and while he was not a bad season, he did not play to the ability that we saw before the ACL tear. The Braves and the Venezuelan team are hoping the Acuna Jr. from 2021 and prior returns in 2023.

Acuna Jr. joins a team with some notable players like Jose Altuve, Miguel Cabrera, Luis Arraez and Gleyber Torres. The only superstar among that group is Jose Altuve, so Acuna Jr. returning to peak form would give Venezuela a second superstar in the lineup.

Acuna Jr. has clearly wanted to play in this tournament and represent his country. It took a while, but he finally got the green light he has been looking for.