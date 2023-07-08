The beatdown of Major League pitchers by the Atlanta Braves lineup continued Friday night as catcher Sean Murphy launched a 2-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving the National League East team its 167th home run of the season. That blast allowed them to pass the 2019 Minnesota Twins for most home runs prior to the All-Star Game.

Sean Murphy's HR in the 4th inning gave the Braves their 167th HR this season. That passes the 2019 Twins for the most by any team prior to the All-Star break in MLB history pic.twitter.com/s5FDnNkxI7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2023

That fourth-inning blast was enough to give the Braves a 2-1 triumph over the American League East leaders. While both teams have been the best in their respective leagues throughout the season, the Braves are surging while the Rays are slumping.

Atlanta has won 11 of its last 12 games, while the Rays have suddenly lost six games in a row.

The Braves have been fueled by the long ball throughout the first half of the season and during their recent winning ways. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. have been the team's dominant home run hitters to this point in the year.

Olson has smashed 29 home runs, Albies has blasted 22 long balls while Acuna has driven 21 out of the ball park.

In addition to those three sluggers, the Braves have 4 other players who are in double figures. Marcel Ozuna has hammered 17 home runs and Sean Murphy matched him with his 17th in the victory over the Rays. Austin Riley has hit 16 home runs and Eddie Rosario has chipped in with 14 home runs.

Michael Harris Jr. is right on the edge of joining those in double figures as he has already hit 9 home runs this season.