The Atlanta Braves are looking incredibly dominant once again. Last season, Atlanta was in an dead heat with the Mets for control of the NL East. This season, they're the ones with sole possession of first place, and they're on pace to win 100 games again. What's powered the team's success to start the season? Well, it might have something to do with their insane power hitting, per ESPN Sports and Info.

“The Braves have hit 161 home runs through 84 games this season. That is the most HR through a team's first 84 games in MLB history.”

The biggest power source in Atlanta right now is Ronald Acuna Jr. The superstar right fielder is having an MVP-caliber season, boasting a 1.012 OPS with 21 home runs and 40 stolen bases. Acuna's ability to go deep while possessing great speed in the base paths puts a lot of pressure on the Braves' opponents.

Acuna isn't the only player on the Braves that has been hitting balls out of the bark at a consistent basis. In fact, Acuna isn't even the home run leader for the team. That honor goes to Matt Olson, who has 28 home runs over the course of the year. Just behind Acuna is Ozzie Albies with 20 home runs.

The Braves are once again gearing up for a deep postseason run. Last season, their playoff hopes ended in brutal fashion after they were upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. With Acuna now at 100% and Albies back in the fold, Atlanta has all the tools in order to be successful. Can they avoid a repeat of the 2022 season?