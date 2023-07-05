Ronald Acuna Jr. just keeps making history. At this point, it's not wrong to expect that the Atlanta Braves star would break a record or set a new feat in every game that he plays.

On Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, that's exactly what he did. With a stolen base in the third inning, Acuna set the record for the longest streak with at least a home run or a stolen base in the modern era, per OptaStats. It is already the 13th straight game that he did so, and it's more than likely he's going to extend that streak considering how well he's performing.

Acuna surpassed the record of 12 straight games that Bert Campaneris of the Oakland Athletics set in 1969. It's worth noting that Campaneris achieved the feat entirely on stolen bases, which is pretty incredible in its own right.

Still, what Ronald Acuna Jr. is doing is nothing short of amazing. Aside from the streak, he also became the first player in the history of either the American League or the National League to tally at least 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break of a season.

Even better for the Braves, Acuna's production has actually translated to wins for the team. While they did lose to the Guardians on Tuesday, it doesn't affect their in the NL East and in the whole National League. The team is still atop the standings with a 57-28 record. That is also the best record in the whole MLB as things currently stand.