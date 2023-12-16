The Braves and Padres agreed to a trade involving third baseman Matt Carpenter.

The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres have each made a handful of moves this offseason. But it looks like the two organizations came to an agreement on Friday evening. Atlanta and San Diego finalized a trade involving veteran third baseman, Matt Carpenter.

Left-handed pitcher, Ray Kerr, will be joining Carpenter with the Braves, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. It's a move Atlanta hopes will improve its bullpen.

“The Braves are acquiring left-hander Ray Kerr and designated hitter Matt Carpenter in a trade with the Padres.”

Meanwhile, San Diego announced they dealt Kerr and Carpenter away for outfielder Drew Campbell. The Padres also sent cash considerations to Atlanta.

“We have acquired OF Drew Campbell from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for DH/INF Matt Carpenter, LHP Ray Kerr, and cash considerations.”

However, the Braves may not be done. The main reason why Atlanta finalized this trade was so they could acquire Ray Kerr. The team will reportedly shop Matt Carpenter around the league immediately, per team reporter Mark Bowman.

“This was all about getting Kerr, a power left-handed reliever who has options and is controllable. The Braves really like his stuff and upside. Carpenter will likely be traded like Gonzales and Stassi were after being acquired over the past few weeks.”

Kerr showed some promise during his time with the Padres. During his time in San Diego, the 29-year old relief pitcher recorded a 1-1 record and a 5.06 ERA. As for Carpenter, he should contribute as a solid designated-hitter wherever he lands.