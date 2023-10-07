Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is trying to get his team prepared for their upcoming NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Although the Braves enjoyed a historically dominant 2023 regular season, Snitker knows that none of that matters now as the postseason officially gets underway.

Recently, Snitker spoke with reporters about the team's mindset going into the playoffs.

“It's the postseason. It's different,” said Snitker. “It is different. The game is played different. You do different things. It's exciting, both ball parks are going to be crazy, but it's why we played these last seven months, to put ourselves in this position to be able to experience this.”

The Braves find themselves in an eerily similar situation to the one they were in a year ago at this time, when they also played the Phillies in the divisional round. The Braves are once again the NL East Champions and the favorites against Philadelphia, who, similar to last year, had to earn their spot in the playoffs by winning the Wild Card Round.

2022's result did not go so well for Atlanta, as the Phillies knocked the Braves out in four games, beginning what became a run to the World Series. While the Braves posted a better record in 2023 than they did a year ago, Atlanta fans would be forgiven for feeling a little uneasiness as they hope to avoid history repeating itself.

The Braves and Phillies will play Game 1 of their series from Truist Park in Atlanta. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 PM ET.