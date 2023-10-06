The Atlanta Braves are putting the finishing touches on their roster prior to their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The NLDS is scheduled to begin on Saturday, and the Braves recently made a final roster decision on a member of their bullpen leading into the series.

Jesse Chavez will not be on the roster when the Phillies series gets underway, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

The 40-year-old Chavez is currently on his fourth stint with the Braves during his MLB career. Chavez missed a sizable chunk of the 2023 season with a shin contusion suffered in June that eventually landed him on the 60-day injured list.

The Braves are hoping to rebound after what was a disappointing postseason flameout in the 2022 playoffs on the heels of their World Series Championship in 2021. Atlanta lost three games to one to these same Phillies a year ago despite beating out Philadelphia for the NL East Crown during the regular season, as they also did this year.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Atlanta posted one of its most successful regular seasons in franchise history this year, finishing the season at 104-58, 14 games ahead of the second-place Phillies. However, the Braves know that none of that matters now, as the Phillies are coming into the series confident after sweeping the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card round.

Without the services of Jesse Chavez, Atlanta will rely on bullpen pitchers Raisel Iglesias, AJ Minter, Collin McHugh and others to get them through the Phillies series. Game one of the NLDS is set to commence at 6:07 PM ET on Saturday.