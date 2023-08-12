The Atlanta Braves might've secured a 7-0 win over the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field, but it was a night to forget for veteran Charlie Morton. While he did toss five scoreless innings and allowed just three hits, Morton walked seven batters and became the first Braves pitcher ever to issue a minimum of seven free passes in five clean innings, per MLB.com.

Following the outing, the righty got brutally honest on the start where he struggled to find the strike zone:

“I think after three or four [walks] you think, ‘This is very embarrassing,’ but I still have the ball in my hands,” Morton said.

“I just got away with a lot,” Morton said. “There were some quick outs on pitches that weren’t great. I started to feel my delivery in my arm slot a little better towards the end, but by then, I’d already been really sloppy.”

He honestly had one of the weirdest lines ever and it's crazy Morton didn't pay for his lack of command. Base on balls tends to be a problem at times for him, walking nearly one batter every two innings this season. Regardless, he battled and kept his team in the game, and as per usual, Atlanta's potent offense did it's job.

With the win, Charlie Morton now sits at 11-10 on the year with a 3.71 ERA, striking out 136 in 128.2 innings while walking 63. Respectable production for a 39-year-old. Thankfully the Mets bats are struggling or else Morton probably would've paid for making several mistakes over the plate.