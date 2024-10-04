The Atlanta Braves got swept 2-0 by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round of the postseason. One of the biggest reasons why: star pitcher Chris Sale's back injury.

Sale was last-second scratch from the must-win second game of the doubleheader on Monday due to back spasms. Then, Sale was left off of the Wild Card round roster.

Despite the Braves having already been eliminated from the postseason, general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed how Sale is feeling, per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

Anthopolous said that Sale felt good during his bullpen on Friday and that he would have been included on the Braves' NLDS roster if they had advanced.

While this news may not mean much for Braves fans after they had already been eliminated, it does show that Sale's back issues will most likely not linger into next season. This was the first full, All-Star-caliber season that Sale had completed since 2018. Now that is is clear that Sale will have a full, healthy offseason to prepare for 2025, there is no reason to expect Sale to not be able to replicate what he did this year.

However, the biggest takeaway is just how unfortunate the timing was for Sale's back to flare up. Sale had not pitched since Sept. 19. If he was able to keep pitching for the Braves down the stretch, maybe they would have been able to avoid emptying their bullpen during Monday's doubleheader against the New York Mets and would have been better prepared to face the Padres. Even if he had to miss the end of the regular season, if he was ready for the Wild Card round, it would have been a completely different series.

Chris Sale's incredible 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves

When the Braves made a trade for Sale with the Boston Red Sox, expectations were low about what the injury prone, 35-year-old Sale could actually provide. Many believed that his best days were already behind him.

However, a change of scenery may have been just what Sale needed. Through 29 starts, Sale won the National League pitching triple crown with 18 wins, a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts and is the likely NL Cy Young Award winner.

Without Sale, the Braves likely would not have made the postseason. Injuries to ace Spencer Strider, reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. and third baseman Austin Riley could have sunk Atlanta. But, Sale was able to step up and show that he is still one of the best pitchers in all of baseball while leading his team to October.