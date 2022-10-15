Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter.

“We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”

Dansby Swanson was also asked what he thought was the difference in the series.

“They outplayed us,” Swanson said. “Yeah, its pretty simple. They outplayed us, out-hit us, out-pitched us, just they were better this series.”

There is a possibility that this was Dansby Swanson’s final game in a Braves uniform. The shortstop is set to hit free agency and is going to receive a massive payday on the open market. Atlanta will need to decide whether or not they want to pay Swanson a large amount of money or let him walk in free agency.

Dansby Swanson slashed .277/.329/.447 to go along with 25 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 2022. Additionally, Swanson played an impressive brand of defense at shortstop. At 28-years old, Swanson is in the prime of his career and should have plenty of tremendous years ahead of him.

Swanson revealed his thoughts during the regular season on potentially remaining with the Braves.

“The easiest way I can say it is, from the conversations we’ve had, they want me here and this is my home — I want to be here,” Dansby Swanson said. “One would think (that would lead to a deal), right? But we’ve seen crazy things happen before. I’ve really gotten to a point of just surrendering that over. This is my home. But wherever the good Lord is going to put me is where I’m supposed to be. I’ve come to terms with that.”

Braves fans are hopeful the team can bring Dansby Swanson back for the foreseeable future.