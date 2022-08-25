‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves

The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season.

The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.

“The easiest way I can say it is, from the conversations we’ve had, they want me here and this is my home — I want to be here,” Dansby Swanson said, via The Athletic. “One would think (that would lead to a deal), right? But we’ve seen crazy things happen before. I’ve really gotten to a point of just surrendering that over. This is my home. But wherever the good Lord is going to put me is where I’m supposed to be. I’ve come to terms with that.”

The Braves already have signed 10 key players to contracts that go until at least 2024 and most of them through at least 2026. Dansby Swanson’s defense and his improving ability at the plate make him an obvious player to keep around for the long term. It remains to be seen what he will command.

Since Swanson isn’t having any arbitration years covered like Austin Riley and Michael Harris II. did, he could secure a huge deal that is closer to his overall market value. The Braves should have no real issue locking their shortstop into a new deal due to his proximity to the region and the team’s tremendous potential.