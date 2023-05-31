Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Atlanta Braves have made history in the 2023 season, but it’s not something that they wanted to do. They have allowed the Oakland Athletics to win consecutive home games for the first time this season. Although they have one of the best records in the National League, they have not been playing their best ball as of late. It goes deeper than just losing twice to the farce of a baseball team that currently resides in Oakland.

After losing 7-2, Atlanta lost 2-1 with its only run coming from a Kevin Pillar home run. Austin Riley, who committed an error in the ninth inning that allowed the winning run, didn’t hold back when discussing the Braves’ struggles.

"It's tough to say. Not putting up consecutive hits. Getting guys in scoring position. & when we do not getting it done. In a rut right now." – Austin Riley pic.twitter.com/D09pdMjm3U — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 31, 2023

“It’s tough to say,” Riley said when asked if something is off about the Braves’ approach at the plate. “Not putting up consecutive hits, getting guys in scoring position and when we do, just not getting it done. We’re just in a rut right now. Not really sure what to put the finger on. It’s tough go at it.”

The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have scored just once in a game on three occasions. Riley has been hitting for less power and striking out more often this season, making him just a solid bat instead of a great one. Although Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy and Matt Olson are all smashing and Bryce Elder, Spencer Strider and Jesse Chavez have all been very good on the mound, Atlanta hasn’t separated itself too far.

Riley may know that the Braves need to pick it up but he is far from panicking about their current situation. “You always try to look at the positives in this game, ’cause there is some in failure. Tonight was a tough one. Just try to clear your mind as quick as possible. Got another one tomorrow, come back and get ready for that one,” he said.

With star pitcher Mike Soroka working his way back from a lengthy injury recovery and young prospect AJ Smith-Shawver up with the big-league club amid numerous other injuries, the Braves have to weather the current storm.